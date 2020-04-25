Promoting Change Thru Service (Prof. Martin)

Course Description:

This semester-long seminar provides students completing fieldwork in human and community service agencies the opportunity to examine policies and practices that are intended to bring about change and foster resilience and well-being among clients receiving services.

The framework for this seminar involves the application of a biopsychosocial-spiritual matrix to the understanding of human behavior. Students use a theory of change approach and develop a corresponding logic model of organization/agency services to articulate their understanding of how their fieldwork contributes to the change process for those receiving services.