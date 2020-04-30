Ceara Buzzell, History of Art & Museum Studies, BMC ’20

Museum Studies Fieldwork Seminar (Prof. Scott)

Faculty Advisor: Monique Scott,

Field Site: Bryn Mawr College Special Collections, Art and Artifacts Department

Field Supervisor: Marianne Weldon

Fieldwork Description:

My work in Special Collections was centered on researching and cataloging a group of Peruvian textiles. This involved object research and identification, collections research, updating database information, writing catalogue entries, and imaging the objects. The purpose of this work is in part to maintain the collection, and in part to make it more assessable for students, faculty, and researchers.

Final Presentation and Report:

