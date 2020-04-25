Colin Fredrickson, Growth and Structure of Cities, HC ’20

The University and the City
Faculty Adviser: Jennifer Hurley
Field Site: Philadelphia City Planning Commission
Field Supervisor: David Kanthor
Course Description:
The urban university has long been a defining factor in American urban space, seeding some of the most recognizable and important parts of a city. This course will focus on the phenomenon of the university district, specifically University City in Philadelphia, and analyze the confluence of place-making powers that define this unique urban space.
Praxis Presentation:
