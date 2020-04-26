Halena Martin, Political Science & Sociology, BMC ’20

Venture Philanthropy

Faculty Advisor: Liv Raddatz

Field site: The GreenLight Fund

Field Supervisor: Garridon Hankins

Course Description:

This course focused on contextualizing venture philanthropy in the broader context of the nonprofit, private, and government sectors. I studied the role of nonprofits, specifically those focused on venture philanthropy, in modern society and the needs they are fit to fulfill and their shortcomings. My goals for the course were to 1) gain a greater understanding of venture philanthropy and the day-to-day operations of a venture philanthropy organization and 2) learn how communities are impacted by nonprofits.

Praxis Presentation:

To view Halena’s narrated presentation, please click here.