Sophie Daley-Harris, Psychology (Intended), BMC ’23

Praxis Fieldwork Seminar: Promoting Change Thru Service (Prof. Martin)

Faculty Adviser: James Martin

Field Site: Friends Child Care Center

Field Supervisor: Raechel O’Neal Coats

Praxis Projects:

Sophie created guides for educators and parents of preschool-aged children about 1) how to talk to kids about Coronavirus, and 2) how to help them with the eventual transition to “normal”.

Please click here to access a PDF version of the document.

Please click here to access a PDF version of the document.