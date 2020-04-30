Sophie Daley-Harris, Psychology (Intended), BMC ’23

Praxis Fieldwork Seminar: Promoting Change Thru Service (Prof. Martin)
Faculty Adviser: James Martin
Field Site: Friends Child Care Center
Field Supervisor: Raechel O’Neal Coats
Praxis Projects:
Sophie created guides for educators and parents of preschool-aged children about 1) how to talk to kids about Coronavirus, and 2) how to help them with the eventual transition to “normal”.S Daley-Harris Talking to Kids about Coronavirus
Please click here to access a PDF version of the document.S Daley-Harris Return to Normal Guide
