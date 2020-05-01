Rosemarie Fettig, English & Museum Studies, BMC ’20

Museum Studies Fieldwork Seminar (Prof. Scott)

Faculty Advisor: Monique Scott

Field Site: The Barnes Foundation

Field Supervisor: Andrea Çakars

Fieldwork Description:

As a Registration Intern at the Barnes, I participated in the preparation for and installation of the special exhibition “Marie Cuttoli: The Modern Thread from Míro to Man Ray” by keeping the exhibition checklist updated with shipping information for loan objects in the show. I also did a significant amount of records management work, including generating object fact sheets and inventory shelf lists, as well as entering insurance records into the collections database.

Final Presentation:

Please click here to access a PDF version of the presentation.