Justine Stiftel, Physics & Visual Studies, BMC ’20

Museum Studies Fieldwork Seminar (Prof. Scott)

Faculty Adviser: Monique Scott

Field Site: University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology

Field Supervisor: Joshua T. Lessard

Fieldwork Description:

At the Penn Museum, I had the opportunity to engage with the museum’s renovations and rebranding. The museum has been working to attract a broader audience than previously, and a major part of this work is becoming more accessible to disabilities. I took surveys of sound levels and ambient light levels in the galleries, to aid the exhibits team in their plans for future galleries. I also worked with Philly Touch Tours to understand the needs of visitors with low vision and worked toward 3D printing artifact replicas for these tours.

Final Presentation:

Please click here to access a PowerPoint version of the presentation with additional notes.