Sofia Mondragon, BMC ’22

Museum Studies Fieldwork Seminar (Prof. Scott)

Faculty Advisor: Monique Scott

Field Site: Philadelphia Film Society

Field Supervisor: Rosie Jacobson

Fieldwork Description:

The Museum Studies Fieldwork Seminar is a Bryn Mawr College PRAXIS class that is made up of an internship at a field site and a lecture class. The field site I worked at was the Philadelphia Film Society and I was an Education and Outreach Intern. At the Philadelphia Film Society (PFS), I worked on two educational projects: The Albert M. Greenfield Student Screening Program and Cinemaniacs. The Greenfield Program is a free field trip program for grades 6-12. There are 6 movies associated with this program. This program includes screenings, pre and post screening activities, and discussions. For this program I started by watching the 6 movies in and taking notes on them. Then I wrote the lesson plans, pre and post screen activities, and questions. The second program I worked on was Cinemaniacs. Cinemaniacs is a pilot-program designed for high schools to enjoy and learn about film after school. For this program I took the lesson plan created by my Field Supervisor and turned that into PowerPoint presentations. I did some research to provide a more holistic view and filled out in-kind donations. I also turned some parts of the lesson plans into worksheets and I made notebooks for the students. The PFS did temporary close due to COVID-19 and I was not able to continue my internship after Spring Break. To fulfill my internship requirement for this class, I created a small zine that says what I did at the PFS.

Final Presentation:

Please click here to access a PDF version of the presentation.

Zine:

Please click here to access a PDF version of the zine.