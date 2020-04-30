Christine Huang, Psychology, BMC ’20

Praxis Fieldwork Seminar: Promoting Change Thru Service (Prof. Martin)
Faculty Advisor: James Martin
Field Site: Parkway West High School
Field Supervisor: Arlene Capers
Final Project:
Christine created lists of resources for students with autism and special needs, who are pursuing a college education.C Huang College Scholarships for Students with Autism
Please click here to access a PDF version of the document.C Huang Financial Aid Options for Students with Special Needs
