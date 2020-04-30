Christine Huang, Psychology, BMC ’20

Leave a reply

Praxis Fieldwork Seminar: Promoting Change Thru Service (Prof. Martin)

Faculty Advisor: James Martin

Field Site: Parkway West High School

Field Supervisor: Arlene Capers

Final Project: 

Christine created lists of resources for students with autism and special needs, who are pursuing a college education.

C Huang College Scholarships for Students with Autism

Please click here to access a PDF version of the document.

C Huang Financial Aid Options for Students with Special Needs

Please click here to access a PDF version of the document.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *